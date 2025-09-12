WPSU Jazz Archive - Sept. 12, 2025

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz show as broadcast on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025, hosted by Greg Petersen.

The show includes music from Rachael & Vilray, The Very Tall Band, Nicholas Payton, Helen Merrill, Joe Pass Quartet, Søren Bebe Trio, Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong, Earl "Fatha" Hines, Eddie "Lockjaw" Davis, Dee Daniels, Al Hirt & Pete Fountain, Andrew Distel, Benny Carter with Doc Cheatum, Ray Brown Trio & Roy Hargrove, Oscar Peterson Trio, Paul Desmond, Diana Krall, and more.

Listen to archived WPSU Jazz shows here.