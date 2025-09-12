© 2025 WPSU
WPSU Jazz Archive - Sept. 12, 2025

WPSU | By Greg Petersen
Published September 12, 2025 at 11:59 PM EDT
Gus Philippas
/
Creative Commons 2.0
Rachael and Vilray preform at the McKittrick Hotel in New York City on October 23, 2919.

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz show as broadcast on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025, hosted by Greg Petersen.

The show includes music from Rachael & Vilray, The Very Tall Band, Nicholas Payton, Helen Merrill, Joe Pass Quartet, Søren Bebe Trio, Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong, Earl "Fatha" Hines, Eddie "Lockjaw" Davis, Dee Daniels, Al Hirt & Pete Fountain, Andrew Distel, Benny Carter with Doc Cheatum, Ray Brown Trio & Roy Hargrove, Oscar Peterson Trio, Paul Desmond, Diana Krall, and more.

Listen to archived WPSU Jazz shows here.
Greg Petersen
Greg Petersen served as the director of broadcasting for WPSU-TV&FM until his retirement in 2017. He is a host of the WPSU Jazz program and occasionally fills in as on-air host during Weekend Edition and All Things Considered. He now serves as the Immediate Past Chair of WPSU's Board of Representatives. He worked in various positions at WPSU for nearly 30 years.
