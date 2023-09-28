$3 million bail set for Penn State student in deadly State College crash

A Penn State student will have to post $3 million bail or stay in jail following a deadly crash on Park Avenue in State College.

An official with the Centre County courts said if Ahmed Alqubaisi does post bail, he will have to wear a GPS monitor. He will not be allowed to leave Centre County or drive a vehicle. He must surrender his passport and student visa.

Alqubaisi is from the United Arab Emirates. His charges include homicide by vehicle and involuntary manslaughter.

State College police said fellow student Lovisa Arnesson-Cronhamre died after Alqubaisi lost control of his car, drove across the oncoming lane and onto the sidewalk and hit her while she was jogging.