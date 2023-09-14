Penn State student arrested for fatal crash in State College

Penn State student Ahmed Alqubaisi, 20, has been arrested for Tuesday’s crash on Park Avenue in State College that killed fellow Penn State student Lovisa Arnesson-Cronhamre, 25. Alqubaisi was charged with homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, recklessly endangering another person and traffic offenses.

State College police said Alqubaisi, of the United Arab Emirates, was speeding and lost control of his sports car around 8 p.m. Tuesday. He drove across the oncoming traffic lane and onto the sidewalk, striking Swedish doctoral student Arnesson-Cronhamre as she jogged.

Arnesson-Cronhamre was found 80 feet from the crash site with a brain bleed and a broken neck, arm and foot. She was taken to Mount Nittany Medical Center and later life-flighted to UPMC Altoona, where she was pronounced dead at 2 a.m. the next day.

Police noted that Alqubaisi was driving with a learner’s permit and had little driving experience. Weather and roadway conditions also played an “important role” in the crash, according to police.

During the crash, Alqubaisi’s vehicle rotated a full 360-degrees, toppling a light pole and hitting Arnesson-Cronhamre with the passenger door, before smashing into a large tree. The vehicle’s rear was found in a “raised position” and tire marks were visible on the sidewalk, police said.

Penn State spokesperson Wyatt DuBois said the university is “heartbroken” by Arnesson-Cronhamre’s death and is “providing support” to those affected.

Alqubaisi was denied bail by Judge Greg Koehle and will remain in Centre County Correctional Facility. Aside from Penn State, police said Alqubaisi has no ties to the United States. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 27.