SCASD board elects new president and solicits candidates to fill vacancy

On Wednesday, the State College Area School District Board of Directors unanimously elected Jackie Huff to be the new board president following the resignation of former President Amber Concepcion.

Huff joined the board in 2021. She's an assistant teaching professor in Penn State's College of Engineering as well as a former public high school math teacher.

Concepcion accepted a new position as a Centre County commissioner.

SCASD will accept applications to fill the vacant board seat until Jan. 26 at 4 p.m. Candidates must live within district boundaries. The appointed board member will serve until the position goes up for election in November 2023.

The district said all interested applicants should submit a resume, cover letter and statement of purpose “explaining their interest in and commitment to serving on the board” to Lynn Tressler, Board Secretary, 240 Villa Crest Drive, State College, PA, 16801, or via email at hlt11@scasd.org.

The current SCASD board of directors will select the winning candidate.