SCASD board president Amber Concepcion named Centre County commissioner, as Michael Pipe accepts job with incoming governor

State College Area School District President Amber Concepcion will become a Centre County commissioner, filling an opening created by Chairman Michael Pipe's appointment as deputy chief of staff for public safety by incoming Governor Josh Shapiro.

Shapiro's office made the announcement of six deputy chiefs of staff, including Pipe, Thursday. The announcement pointed to Pipe's work overseeing the upgrade of the county's 9-1-1 radio emergency communications system, expanding the regional emergency services training site, and supporting prison reforms and funding for the county’s Central Booking Center.

Pipe, a Democrat, has been a commissioner since 2012 and chairman since 2016. In a message, he said he is "humbled by the confidence and trust" Shapiro and his incoming chief of staff Dana Fritz have in him.

Pipe said his resignation will take effect Jan. 14, 2023.

“I will be forever grateful to the residents of Centre County for their support over the past eleven years," Pipe said. “I will have more thanks and appreciations to share at the upcoming public meetings for the Board of Commissioners.”

On Friday, Centre County commissioners announced the appointment of Concepcion, who has been a school board member for 11 years and president for nine. The announcement notes that Concepcion was the board president during the design and construction of the new State College Area High School and three new elementary school buildings.

The appointment comes from Centre County President Judge Pamela Ruest and the county Court of Common Pleas .