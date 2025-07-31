Award-winning story

-
Recent studies say gas stoves are polluting the air in our homes and could make us sick. Explore an alternative, induction cooking, at RE Farm Café in State College.
-
WPSU is doing oral history interviews with Native Americans living in Central Pennsylvania. In this interview, WPSU’s Emily Reddy talked with John Sanchez, who's an emeritus Penn State professor and has lived in State College for 27 years.
-
Every year, fireflies — including synchronous ones — are the stars of the Pennsylvania Firefly Festival in Forest County, Pennsylvania, drawing both firefly fans and researchers looking to learn more about lightning bugs.
-
School districts and bus companies in central and northern Pennsylvania say they’re facing a bus driver shortage, despite efforts to address some of the biggest challenges drivers face. If the shortage continues, schools say they’ll have to keep coming up with creative solutions to get kids to school.
-
During the COVID-19 pandemic, hundreds of millions in federal dollars was pushed out to child care centers in Pennsylvania, but that funding wasn't permanent and has stopped. At a time when workers can make more in other jobs, providers and advocates say the child care shortage that existed before the pandemic will get worse if the government doesn’t step in.
-
The Brewery stays — State College Borough Council votes to repeal previous eminent domain resolutionAfter weeks of backlash and discussion, State College Borough Council voted to rescind its previous resolution to declare eminent domain on a building containing The Brewery, a popular local bar.
-
Student reporters with Penn State’s News Lab visited Blair County to see how its people and businesses are navigating high inflation and prices.
-
Student reporters with Penn State’s News Lab visited Blair County to see how its people and businesses are navigating high inflation and prices.
-
Two years after the coronavirus hit the United States, Pennsylvania residents reflect on the effects of the pandemic on their lives.
-
Asian American artist Amie Bantz talks about her "Lunchbox Moments" installation currently at the Penn State.