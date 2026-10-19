WPSU Blues Archive - October 17, 2026

An archived recording of the WPSU Blues Show as broadcast on October 17, 2026, hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast features tracks from John Sebastian, Black Eyed Peas, Leo Kottke, Muddy Waters, Led Zeppelin, Fats Domino, The Yardbirds, Bob Dylan, Steve Gerrard, Charles Brown, T-Bone Walker, Elmore James, Seth Walker, Chris Thomas King, Canned Heat, Otis Rush, Rory Block, John Pizzarellli, Johnny Guitar Watson, John Hammond, and more.

Listen to previous WPSU Blues Shows here.