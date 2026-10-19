© 2026 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

WPSU Blues Archive - October 17, 2026

WPSU | By Max Spiegel
Published October 18, 2026 at 12:05 AM EDT
Rock and roll legend Fats Domino waits to appear on the NBC "Today" television show in New York, Friday Nov. 9, 2007. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Richard Drew
/
AP
Rock and roll legend Fats Domino waits to appear on the NBC "Today" television show in New York, Friday Nov. 9, 2007.

An archived recording of the WPSU Blues Show as broadcast on October 17, 2026, hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast features tracks from John Sebastian, Black Eyed Peas, Leo Kottke, Muddy Waters, Led Zeppelin, Fats Domino, The Yardbirds, Bob Dylan, Steve Gerrard, Charles Brown, T-Bone Walker, Elmore James, Seth Walker, Chris Thomas King, Canned Heat, Otis Rush, Rory Block, John Pizzarellli, Johnny Guitar Watson, John Hammond, and more.

Listen to previous WPSU Blues Shows here.
Arts and Entertainment
Max Spiegel
Max is a Song Collector & Community Cultivator, Web & Social Media Pioneer, Public Radio Producer & Host and Musician. He also scores and soundtracks films for Alpaca Pictures. Their latest full length feature film 99% Sure picked up a win at New Hope Film Fest and their last short "Bird Watching" which won Best Picture (and 5 other awards) at the 2011 Philly 48 Hour Film Fest! Max also sings a lot of monkey songs and not just because he is raising 3 monkeys of his own.
See stories by Max Spiegel