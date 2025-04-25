WPSU Jazz Archive - April 25, 2025

An archive recording of a Jazz@ThePalmer concert as aired on April 25, 2025, and recorded in October 2013. The concert was made possible by the support of Fred and Judy Sears, and Jeff Kern, and Jerilyn Muth Kern.

The concert features The Penn State Group "Passport." Members of the group include: Kate Anderson – sax; Sean Durkin – trombone; Sam Heppleman – bass; Jaren Angud – drums; and Donte Ford – piano. Penn State Professor Dan Yoder serves as the director for the group.

The concert was recorded and produced for radio by Craig Johnson. Special thanks to Joyce Robinson of The Palmer.

