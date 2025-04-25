© 2025 WPSU
WPSU Jazz Archive - April 25, 2025

Published April 25, 2025 at 11:59 PM EDT
Penn State student group "Passport" performs at The Palmer Museum of Art in October 2013.

An archive recording of a Jazz@ThePalmer concert as aired on April 25, 2025, and recorded in October 2013. The concert was made possible by the support of Fred and Judy Sears, and Jeff Kern, and Jerilyn Muth Kern.

The concert features The Penn State Group "Passport." Members of the group include: Kate Anderson – sax; Sean Durkin – trombone; Sam Heppleman – bass; Jaren Angud – drums; and Donte Ford – piano. Penn State Professor Dan Yoder serves as the director for the group.

The concert was recorded and produced for radio by Craig Johnson. Special thanks to Joyce Robinson of The Palmer.

Listen to archived WPSU Jazz shows here.
Greg Petersen
Greg Petersen served as the director of broadcasting for WPSU-TV&FM until his retirement in 2017. He is a host of the WPSU Jazz program and occasionally fills in as on-air host during Weekend Edition and All Things Considered. He now serves as the Immediate Past Chair of WPSU's Board of Representatives. He worked in various positions at WPSU for nearly 30 years.
