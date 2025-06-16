Penn State Trustees vote to permanently oust member

Penn State’s board of trustees voted 30-4 Monday to permanently remove Barry Fenchak, one of its most outspoken members, from the board for telling an off-color joke trustees said was inconsistent with their bylaws.

“By taking this action today and removing Mr. Fenchak from the board, we send a clear message to the university community that this unacceptable behavior will not be tolerated," said Trustee Tracy Riegel.

Fenchak had told the joke after a board meeting in July 2024, leading to a complaint by a female university employee.

The trustees had tried to oust Fenchak after the complaint and a board investigation into it. But a Centre County judge put the move on hold because of another legal matter — Fenchak’s lawsuit to get certain university financial information. That was resolved, and last month the judge lifted the injunction.

The vote is the latest chapter in an ongoing battle between the board and Fenchak. Fenchak has been critical of some of the university’s spending and has called for more transparency.

Trustee Jay Paterno said what Fenchak said was offensive and not OK, but Paterno questioned whether it rose to the level of removal from the board and the precedent that would set.

“Barry has been a target since he was elected," Paterno said, noting he did not support Fenchak when he ran for the board.

An alumni-elected trustee, Fenchak’s term on the board would have expired at the end of June. Now under board rules, having been removed, Fenchak is now permanently barred from serving as a trustee.

Fenchak said he was targeted for removal.

"It is because I am the one asking for access to critical information and the one to have the commitment to follow the rule of law when that information is withheld from us," he said.