Liberty bell unveiled at DelGrosso's Amusement Park in Tipton ahead of America's 250th anniversary

There’s a new sculpture celebrating Blair County’s history and the upcoming 250th anniversary of the United States at the entrance to DelGrosso’s Amusement Park.

The America250PA committee is installing large fiberglass liberty bells in all 67 counties, similar to their initiative to plant liberty trees in each county.

The bell in Tipton is only the second to be unveiled, with the first one unveiled in Montgomery County in late May.

America250PA chose designs from artists in each county. Leah McNaul, an art teacher at the nearby Bellwood-Antis School District, was selected for Blair County.

“This is definitely the biggest project I’ve ever done," McNaul said. "Not size, but I would say with how many people are going to be able to see it.”

Sydney Roach / WPSU Much of the back of the liberty bell at DelGrosso's Amusement Park depicts the Horseshoe Curve.

McNaul said she highlights the county’s culture and history on the bell, including the “World Famous Horseshoe Curve,” the limestone kilns at Canoe Creek and Lakemont’s wooden roller coaster.

McNaul said painting the bell took more than 150 hours. The overall exhibit, including the stand and the liberty bell itself, is about 5-and-a-half-feet tall.

"I'm very excited that my students get to walk by it every day and get to see me as a professional artist, and not just their teacher," McNaul said.

Former Pennsylvania Governor Mark Schweiker also spoke at Friday's unveiling. He said installing a liberty bell at the entrance to an amusement park sends an important message ahead of the country’s 250th anniversary.

“When the kids are enjoying the water rides, some good food and sandwiches, it’s because we can freely gather to enjoy these things," Schweiker said. "That’s the nature, that’s the essence of the United States of America.”

Sydney Roach / WPSU Former Pennsylvania Gov. Mark Schweiker spoke at Friday's unveiling of Blair County's liberty bell in preparation for America's 250th anniversary. He said the bell represents America's freedom from a monarchy. Coincidentally, hundreds took to the streets in Hollidaysburg, State College and nationwide the following day as part of mass "No Kings" protests against the Trump administration.

Friday's event came amid mass protests across the country and in Pennsylvania against the Trump administration, including nationwide "No Kings" protests on Saturday. Schweiker, a Republican, said protests are also a part of the American way life.

"On the other hand, let's remember, you're able to freely walk the streets and gather in parks to support or to criticize because we are a nation dedicated to personal liberty and freedom," Schweiker said.

Hundreds did take to the streets Saturday in Hollidaysburg and State College to join mass protests against "increasing authoritarian excesses and corruption from Trump and his allies," according to the "No Kings" website.

Saturday was also Flag Day and President Trump's birthday. There was a military parade in Washington D.C. to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army.