State College-area activists join nationwide protests and form anti-ICE organization

Protesters in Central Pennsylvania and nationwide are taking to the streets in solidarity with Los Angeles protests, and getting ready for a nationwide “No Kings” protest on Saturday.

Several organizations in State College are taking part in both demonstrations, partially to denounce the Trump administration’s crackdown on undocumented immigrants.

Thursday, Penn State’s Student Committee for Defense and Solidary and the People’s Defense Front hosted a “Drive Out ICE!” rally at the Allen Street gates. A group of about 60 people held signs protesting ICE and President Trump, and occasionally argued with passersby who provoked the group of mostly masked protesters. The group later marched down a portion of College Avenue, South Fraser Street, Beaver Avenue and back to the Allen Street Gates.

Sydney Roach / WPSU Anti-ICE protesters in downtown State College argued with passerby, leading to pushing and shoving between one man who walked up with a small counter-protest sign. Other people shouted expletives at protestors and honked when they blocked traffic.

Sam, a recent Penn State graduate, declined to share their full name in fear of repercussion. They said they’re a supporter of both organizations that hosted the rally.

“This event is in solidarity with the uprisings happening in LA, which are justified rebellions against terror and violence from ICE,” Sam said. “We’re also out here telling people that we’re here to support and defend the community.”

Organizers handed out cards with a hotline number for Centre County Rapid Response. According to its social media page, the group is a community defense project to protect immigrant communities against deportation.

Sydney Roach / WPSU Organizers at Thursday's protest handed out cards with a hotline number to call if people spot ICE activity around State College.

Ayah, an organizer with the People’s Defense Front who also declined to share her full name, said her group recently formed a “Serve The People Brigade.” It’s a separate organization from Centre County Rapid Response, but organizers say it is also meant to protect against deportations.

“We’re doing daily anti-ICE patrols where we are walking around State College to see if anyone needs help, if there’s any ICE presence,” Ayah said. “Right now we’re at about 50 people who are actively around State College.”

Ayah said if they spot ICE agents, they plan to alert the community and intervene if possible. So far, Ayah said the Brigade has not noticed ICE activity in the borough, but she said Centre County Rapid Response did get a call from workers about ICE activity near Target in downtown State College earlier in the week.

Sydney Roach / WPSU People with megaphones led chants at Thursday's protest, which started at the Allen Street Gates and later disrupted traffic on College Avenue, South Fraser Street and Beaver Avenue.

This comes as cities across the nation prepare for “No Kings” rallies on Saturday. In central and northern Pennsylvania, there are protests planned in State College, Altoona, Hollidaysburg, Ridgway, Bradford and Lock Haven.

On Thursday, Gov. Josh Shapiro released a statement ahead of these protests saying his administration is working with local officials and law enforcement throughout the state to make sure demonstrations are lawful and peaceful.

