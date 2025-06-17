How Spotlight PA reported its Field of Screams investigation

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan, and nonprofit newsroom producing investigative and public-service journalism that holds power to account and drives positive change in Pennsylvania. Sign up for our free newsletters.

In late March 2024, a Facebook group named “Untold Stories of Field of Screams” gained

attention as over 1,000 people joined the group. It was not the first time that allegations against Field of Screams had gained traction online.

To investigate the allegations, Spotlight PA documented the posts and reached out to their authors. Each person interviewed was asked if they knew anyone else who would speak with a reporter.

In total, Spotlight PA spoke with 18 current and former volunteers who worked at Field of Screams from 2006 through 2024. Texts, emails, and a Field of Screams document of company policies were obtained from the volunteers. In one instance, hospital records were provided to Spotlight PA to verify an incident. Six of eighteen sources asked to remain anonymous due to fears of retaliation and concerns about their privacy.

The narrative scenes came from interviews with people with firsthand knowledge of the story’s central events. Some unnamed sources provided details that corroborated core points of the investigation or allowed for key individuals to be described more specifically,

A series of emails reporting an alleged sexual relationship between an adult volunteer and a teenager to Field of Screams co-owner Jim Schopf was reviewed by Spotlight PA. A reporter interviewed the teenager mentioned and obtained cell phone screenshots of conversations confirming her relationship with the adult. Spotlight PA is not naming her to protect her identity. She fears her family or friends learning about what happened to her.

Before publication, Spotlight PA emailed or mailed every person quoted or mentioned by name in the story to verify the facts of the investigation, giving them a deadline of seven days to respond. The newsroom also sent a certified letter to manager Mike King. Spotlight PA received no response from Mike King. Priority mail, hand delivering the letter to his address, phone calls and texts also received no response.

Ann Rejrat began reporting for this story at LNP | LancasterOnline, and later brought it to Spotlight PA.

