WPSU Jazz Archive - July 18, 2025

WPSU | By John Pozza
Published July 18, 2025 at 11:59 PM EDT
Stan Getz performs at the JVC Jazz Festival Sunday at Carnegie Hall in New York, June 22, 1987.

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on July 18, 2025 and hosted by John Pozza.

The broadcast features tracks from Benny Benack III, David Sanborn, Natalie and Nat King Cole, The Yellowjackets, Harry Connick, Jr., Samara Joy, James Witherite, Diana Krall, Miles Davis, Stan Getz, Carly Simon, Louis Armstrong & Barry Manilow, Bob James & Earl Klugh, Gerry Mulligan & Ben Webster, Grover Washington, Jr., and more

Listen to archived WPSU Jazz shows here.
Arts and Entertainment
John Pozza
John Pozza, of Brookville, is an author, quality early learning advocate, veteran broadcast journalist and WPSU Board member. John is a graduate of West Virginia University in Morgantown and did post graduate study at Drexel University in Philadelphia. He retired in 2020 from the Region 1 Early Learning Resource Center based at the Northwest Institute of Research in Erie, but keeps active as a rotating host of the WPSU Jazz Show. John is also a contributor to the Watershed Books and Literary Arts Center in Brookville, which publishes the Watershed Journal literary magazine. He has authored three books, including The Summer of ‘66, when he lived as a young boy with his grandparents in Philly discovering his family’s unique genealogy; Conversations on The Neighborhood on the lasting legacy of Fred Rogers; and his memoir, Was Anybody Really Listening? His Ask the Expert Quality Early Learning podcast can be heard on the You Tube, Sound Cloud and Connect FM apps.
