Crews battle wildfires in McKean and Clinton counties as region sees 'abnormally dry' weather

First responders are battling several wildfires throughout central and northern Pennsylvania, which is seeing “abnormally dry conditions,” according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

The U.S. Forest Service says there’s wildfire covering about 35-acres in the Allegheny National Forest. The fire is on the east side of the Allegheny Reservoir near Tracy Run.

"A wildfire was reported at approximately 3:15 p.m. on November 4 in the Bradford Ranger District," a U.S. Forest Service official said in an online statement posted Thursday.

U.S. Forest Service This map, which includes live updates on a U.S. Forest Service website, shows the 35-acre wildfire near the Allegheny Reservoir.

In Clinton County, several fire companies and officials with Pennsylvania's Department of Conservation and Natural Resources are battling a nearly 200-acre wildfire in Noyes Township and Sproul State Forest.

"The fire is not expected to spread beyond its current containment; however, smoke and occasional flames may remain visible for several days as fuel within the fire area continues to burn," a statement read on the Sproul Forest District's social media page. "Bureau of Forestry personnel will remain staffed during daylight hours over the next several days to monitor conditions, patrol containment lines, and address hotspots as needed."

Officials are asking the public to avoid both wildfires and not to burn anything outside. The cause for both wildfires is still under investigation.

