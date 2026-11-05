Facing driver shortage, CATA considers cutting frequency of some bus routes

CATA, the Centre Area Transportation Authority, will hold a public hearing on reducing some of its bus routes, as it grapples with the driver shortage affecting transit operations around the country.

“We have to have the financial resources to do it. We have to have equipment. And we have to have the manpower to do it. We have no issues with the financial resources or the equipment. It's really a manpower issue for these service modifications," said Todd Horsley, CATA’s CEO.

Horsley said CATA's drivers and dispatchers have been great about filling open shifts, but, “we've just gotten to a point where we're having to do a lot of creative scheduling."

Looking ahead at manpower levels, Horsley said CATA wants to avoid having to make last-minute changes. The proposal includes reducing the frequency of some bus routes and suspending one route starting Jan. 11.

Proposed CATA service adjustments:

AC – Atherton Street: Reduce service frequency Monday–Thursday to every 45 minutes

AC – Atherton Street: End service Monday–Saturday at 8 p.m.

CC – College Ave: Reduce service on Sunday to every 60 minutes

CC – College Ave: End service on Sunday at 10 p.m.

CC – College Ave: End service to Lemont/Havershire/Science Park at 8 p.m.

NV – Havershire/Martin/Vairo/Toftrees: End service on Sunday at 10 p.m.

RP – Waupelani Dr/Downtown: End service on Sunday at 10 p.m.

UP – University/Parkway Circulator: All service suspended

“We're not in a crisis mode but we are looking to make sure that we can reliably operate the scheduled service that we put on the street come January," he said.

Anne Danahy / WPSU CATA CEO Todd Horsley.

Horsley said ideally CATA would have 105 to 110 drivers, but currently has in the low 90s.

CATA is not alone. A survey by the American Public Transportation Association finds that 85% of agencies face worker shortages, "with bus operator positions being particularly challenging to fill." In 2023, 96% of transit agencies said they were dealing with workforce shortages.

Horsley said CATA is hiring and hopes to be able to restore the services in the future. He noted that training for new drivers takes about eight to 10 weeks, so there can be a delay between hiring and restoring services.

The public hearing will take place 4-6 p.m. Monday in the State College Borough Building, 243 S. Allen St. CATA staff will be available to answer questions. There’s also a Zoom attendance option. Comments from the meeting will be given to CATA's board, which will consider the proposed service adjustments at its Nov. 16 meeting.