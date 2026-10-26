Governor Shapiro focuses on President Trump more than his opponent at rally on Penn State campus

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro wasted no time at an election rally on the Penn State University Park campus Sunday before taking aim at President Trump and his policies, including on tariffs and the war in Iran and its impact on gas and diesel prices.

“You’re paying a $3,100 chaos tax in America today because of this president," Shapiro said.

Anne Danahy / WPSU Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro with Ray Bilger, the Democratic candidate challenging Republican incumbent Glenn Thompson for the U.S. House, 15 district seat, after a rally at Penn State, University Park, on Oct. 25, 2026.

The Democratic governor is up for reelection. Recent polls have shown him ahead of his Republican opponent, Stacy Garrity, by more than 20 points. There’s also widespread speculation that Shapiro is considering a run for president.

The rally in front of Old Main, hosted by Penn State College Democrats, was one stop on Shapiro’s bus tour across the state.

He pointed to his work fighting Trump on everything from ICE detention centers to women’s health care. And he tried to drum up support for Pennsylvania Democrats up and down the ballot and the possibility that his party could take control of the state Senate.

“Vote in your state legislative races to give me a Democratic trifecta in Harrisburg for the first time since 1992," Shapiro said.

Penn State student Yash Nagle was one of about 300 people in the crowd.

“I hope this midterm is going to tell the people in the White House that we reject what they’re doing to this country, and that we want a change from what’s happening over the past two years," Nagle said.