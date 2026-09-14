See who's won an Emmy Award so far

Updated September 14, 2026 at 8:13 PM EDT

Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay is hosting the Emmy Awards on Monday night. The ceremony is on NBC and Peacock starting at 8 p.m. PT, 5 p.m. ET.

Last year's winner for best drama, The Pitt, is up against Pluribus, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, The Diplomat, and more. On the comedy side, two Apple TV newcomers — Widow's Bay and Margo's Got Money Troubles — are up against a slate of returning nominees including Hacks, nominated for its fifth and final season, and The Bear, nominated for its fourth season. (Eligible shows aired between June 2025 and May 2026.)

Noah Kahan is set to perform "Bridge Over Troubled Water" for the In Memoriam segment.

We'll be updating this page with winners in bold as they come in.

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series

WINNER: Jean Smart, Hacks

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Elle Fanning, Margo's Got Money Troubles

Lisa Kudrow, The Comeback

Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series

WINNER: Kate O'Flynn, Widow's Bay

Dale Dickey, Widow's Bay

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Michelle Pfeiffer, Margo's Got Money Troubles

Megan Stalter, Hacks

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Outstanding comedy series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Nobody Wants This

Hacks

Margo's Got Money Troubles

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

Widow's Bay

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Wonder Man

Steve Carell, Rooster

Matthew Rhys, Widow's Bay

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series

Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons

Paul W. Downs, Hacks

Nick Offerman, Margo's Got Money Troubles

Stephen Root, Widow's Bay

Michael Urie, Shrinking

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Outstanding directing for a comedy series

Randall Einhorn, Abbott Elementary

Christopher Storer, The Bear

Andrew DeYoung, The Chair Company

Lucia Aniello, Hacks

Mary Lou Belli, The Ms. Pat Show

Hiro Murai, Widow's Bay

Outstanding writing for a comedy series

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Tim Robinson, Zach Kanin, The Chair Company

Michael Patrick King, Lisa Kudrow, The Comeback

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky, Hacks

Anthony King, Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat

Katie Dippold, Widow's Bay

Outstanding drama series

The Diplomat

The Gilded Age

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

Paradise

The Pitt

Pluribus

Slow Horses

Your Friends and Neighbors

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Mark Ruffalo, Task

Rufus Sewell, The Diplomat

Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series

Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age

Chase Infiniti, The Testaments

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus

Zendaya, Euphoria

Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series

Patrick Ball, The Pitt

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt

Gerran Howell, The Pitt

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Tom Pelphrey, Task

Carlos Manuel-Vesga, Pluribus

Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series

Taylor Dearden, The Pitt

Fiona Dourif, The Pitt

Allison Janney, The Diplomat

Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt

Sepideh Moafi, The Pitt

Julianne Nicholson, Paradise

Karolina Wydra, Pluribus

Outstanding directing for a drama series

Salli Richardson-Whitfield, The Gilded Age

Hanelle M. Culpepper, Paradise

Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Vince Gilligan, Pluribus

Saul Metzstein, Slow Horses

Salli Richardson-Whitfield, Task

Outstanding writing for a drama series

Peter Ackerman, Debora Cahn, The Diplomat

Kirsten Pierre-Geyfman, R. Scott Gemmill, The Pitt

Valerie Chu, The Pitt

Vince Gilligan, Pluribus

Will Smith, Slow Horses

Brad Ingelsby, Task

Outstanding limited or anthology series

All Her Fault

The Beast In Me

Beef

DTF St. Louis

Love Story

Outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie

Claire Danes, The Beast In Me

Sally Field, Remarkably Bright Creatures

Carey Mulligan, Beef

Sarah Pidgeon, Love Story

Sarah Snook, All Her Fault

Outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie

Riz Ahmed, Bait

Jason Bateman, Black Rabbit

Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Oscar Isaac, Beef

Matthew Rhys, The Beast In Me

Outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie

WINNER: Linda Cardellini, DTF St. Louis

Dakota Fanning, All Her Fault

Laurie Metcalf, Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Joy Sunday, DTF St. Louis

Youn Yuh-jung, Beef

Constance Zimmer, Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette

Outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie

WINNER: David Harbour, DTF St. Louis

Jason Bateman, DTF St. Louis

Richard Gadd, Half Man

Richard Jenkins, DTF St. Louis

Charles Melton, Beef

Nick Offerman, Death by Lightning

Outstanding reality competition program

Dancing With the Stars

RuPaul's Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Traitors

Outstanding variety series

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Saturday Night Live



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