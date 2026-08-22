The Local Groove - August 22, 2026

Featuring:

Kate Cervino - Tourist In Your forest

McCloskey and Auger - Static Doll

Jeff Edmunds - Everything

Devin's Mostly Not Blue - Twisted Pines

Ridgerunners - Keep The World Away

Tim Fridirici - Calloused Hands

John Phelps - The Gates Of Me

Ken Werner - I'm Over Her

Samuel Price & The Soft Diamond Special - Never County Line

Braden Hudgens - Rocky Road

Alyssa Hankey - Motel Room

The UltraPlain - Something You Call Home

Fez - Full House

Don Bedell - You Figured It Out

Host - JT Thompson