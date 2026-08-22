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The Local Groove - August 22, 2026

WPSU
Published August 22, 2026 at 10:00 PM EDT

The Local Groove - August 22, 2026
Featuring:
Kate Cervino - Tourist In Your forest
McCloskey and Auger - Static Doll
Jeff Edmunds - Everything
Devin's Mostly Not Blue - Twisted Pines
Ridgerunners - Keep The World Away
Tim Fridirici - Calloused Hands
John Phelps - The Gates Of Me
Ken Werner - I'm Over Her
Samuel Price & The Soft Diamond Special - Never County Line
Braden Hudgens - Rocky Road
Alyssa Hankey - Motel Room
The UltraPlain - Something You Call Home
Fez - Full House
Don Bedell - You Figured It Out

Host - JT Thompson