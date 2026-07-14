State College residents can weigh in on zoning changes at upcoming meetings

State College is holding four neighborhood meetings to get residents’ input and answer questions as part of the borough's process of rewriting its zoning rules.

Ed LeClear, State College’s planning director, said the upcoming meetings will focus on the proposed changes in the residential areas.

“We want to make sure we're providing accurate information and answer questions," LeClear said.

He said they also want to get input from residents and community members. That feedback will go back to the borough council in mid-August.

LeClear said one of the priorities has been creating more housing opportunities “across the board.”

“So that's more housing opportunities that are affordable and also market rate, more housing opportunities that are for students and for longer-term residents," he said.

He said they’re still working through the details of the zoning. In the meantime, they’re encouraging residents to go to the upcoming meetings and visit the borough’s zoning website for more information.

The four neighborhood meetings, which will include a presentation and time for questions and comments, are:

