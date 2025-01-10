State College zoning overhaul on the agenda for 2025

State College is in the process of overhauling its zoning, and a vote by borough council to update the rules and mapping that govern what can be built and where could happen by the end of the year.

During a borough Planning Commission meeting Thursday, Planning Director Ed LeClear laid out the timeline for changes to the borough’s zoning, saying it’s a planning priority.

“This is the year to get the zoning revision done," LeClear said.

LeClear said the borough is expecting a draft from Clarion, the company they’re working with, in the next few months. That will be introduced to the Planning Commission at its May meeting. Under the timeline, a public hearing will be held in November followed by a vote by borough council in December.

State College Planning A snapshot of the 2025 timeline for considering zoning revisions in State College.

Planning Commission member Ron Madrid raised concerns about that timeline. The plan, he said, will impact every borough resident and taxpayer — people who live there now and people who want to in the future.

“To say we’re going to cram this through in a very limited period, I think is short-sighted," Madrid said.

The process will include opportunities for public comment and feedback and recommendations from the Planning Commission. LeClear said they are working out the best way to gather that feedback and provide it to council for review.

