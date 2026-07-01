5 safety tips to keep you out of the emergency room this summer

Think about all the things we do during the summer. We go outside more. We jump into bodies of open water. We bake under the hot sun. We light fires and cook over them.

This stuff is all fun, of course, but it's also risky.

Spare a moment to think about your safety this season, won't you? Here's how to protect yourself against drowning, heat exhaustion, tick bites and more.

Learn these 5 water safety skills

Reported by Marielle Segarra

According to the American Red Cross, at a minimum, everyone should know these five basic water safety skills.

First, make sure you are comfortable with jumping into water, submerging yourself completely and bringing yourself to the surface. Once you've returned to the surface, you should be able to float or tread water for one minute. When treading water, stay relaxed so you don't overexert yourself.

From there, you'll want to be able to turn around in a full circle and find an exit. Knowing how to get out of the water is "just as important as getting into the water," says Cullen Jones, an Olympic gold medalist swimmer and a water safety advocate.

Next, you should be able to swim 25 yards to an exit without stopping. You can use whichever stroke you're comfortable with. Jones adds that most pools in the U.S. are 25 yards.

Finally, make sure you can exit the pool or body of water without a ladder. Jones used the phrase "elbow, elbow, tummy, knee, knee" to teach his 3-year-old son this skill. (For more tips on how to become a strong swimmer, click here.)

Designate a "water-watcher" to prevent drowning

Reported by Marielle Segarra

A designated "water-watcher" is an adult who is responsible for monitoring the water and the kids in it.

To take on this role, the water-watcher should be sober and focused. They should also have their phone nearby in case they need to call 911. After a set period of time, like 15 minutes, rotate water-watchers. It's also helpful if they know CPR and have a flotation device they can use in a rescue. (Take our quiz to test how much you know about kids and water safety.)

Know the signs of heat exhaustion

Reported by Clare Marie Schneider

If you're out with a group of friends on a hot day, keep an eye on each other, looking for signs of illness. "Somebody may notice something in you that you don't notice," says Dr. Renee Salas, assistant professor of emergency medicine at Harvard Medical School.

Heat exhaustion is your body's warning sign that you're starting to overheat, Salas says. Generally, symptoms include sweating more than usual, weakness, dizziness, fainting, pale skin, nausea, vomiting and fatigue.

Pay special attention to seniors, children, people with certain preexisting medical conditions like heart disease and diabetes, and people on commonly prescribed medications to help manage blood pressure and mental health conditions. They are at higher risk of heat-related illness, Salas says.

If you or someone you know is experiencing signs of heat exhaustion, Salas recommends going into an air-conditioned room. If you can't find a cooler place, call 911, Salas says.

If you're still experiencing symptoms of heat exhaustion after removing yourself from the heat, seek medical care. (More tips on how to protect yourself against extreme heat here.)

Do a tick check after spending time outdoors

Reported by Pien Huang

It's estimated that about 31 million people in the U.S. get bitten by a tick every year. Summer is peak tick season, and unfortunately, ticks can spread diseases, like Lyme.

If you're spending time outdoors in the summer, especially in an area where ticks are common, like the Northeast, cover your skin as much as possible.

For instance, if you're going on a hike or working in the yard, you could wear long sleeves and long pants and tuck your pants into your socks. Then spray your clothes and your skin with an EPA-recommended repellent. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that you use permethrin on your clothes and DEET on exposed skin.

If you're hiking, stay on the trail and out of the tall grass.

When you get home, throw your clothes in the dryer if possible — that will kill ticks — and check your body for them right away. Generally speaking, the longer a tick is latched onto your body the more likely it is to spread disease. (Listen to our episode on ticks for more information on prevention.)

Grill in an open space, away from the house

Reported by Ruth Tam

Take precautions to prevent fire accidents. Before you light your grill, read your grill's manual. It'll give you crucial information about how and where to set it up safely. Avoid putting your grill against the side of your house or under a patio roof or someone else's balcony, for example.

"You want to have your grill in open air so there's a lot of space for the air to circulate and for the heat to disperse itself," says Jess Larson, founder of the food blog Plays Well With Butter.

If the fire seems like it's getting out of hand, don't panic. "When in doubt, just close the lid [and the vents] and have the fire die out on its own," says Larson. Cutting off the oxygen supply should kill the fire in a matter of minutes. And, just in case, "it's always a good idea to have a fire extinguisher on hand." (Read our story on grilling for beginners for more tips.)

The story was edited by Meghan Keane. The visual editor is CJ Riculan. We'd love to hear from you. Leave us a voicemail at 202-216-9823, or email us at LifeKit@npr.org.

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