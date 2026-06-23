Skill games debate, GOP group support pose quandaries for Garrity campaign

When it ruled that so-called "skill games" are illegal gaming devices , Pennsylvania's Supreme Court put Harrisburg officials on red alert. The court gave legislators four months to come up with a regulatory framework for the games, which resemble casino slots but are housed in gas stations and other everyday locales. That has many officials, including Gov. Josh Shapiro, facing the clock in an effort to decide the rules — and tax rates — for the industry.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Stacy Garrity, meanwhile, appears to be in less of a hurry to stake out a position, even as a prominent supporter of the skill games industry rallies to support her.

Garrity's campaign did not directly address WESA's questions about the future she envisions for the industry, including the crucial question of a suitable tax rate for the machines. (Shapiro favors a 52% rate, while previous reports suggest Garrity favors a per-machine fee — a proposal backed by the industry.)

"It is critical that the state legislature considers the broad implications their decisions will have on local communities as they debate skill games regulation," Garrity said in an email. "This debate is not just about skill games manufacturers and distributors or added tax revenue to fill the gaping hole in Josh Shapiro's budget, it's also about the VFW halls, civic and fraternal organizations, and local restaurants that depend on the revenue these games generate."

She added that if elected governor, "[M]y first priority will always be ensuring Pennsylvania businesses and communities are put ahead of scoring any short-term political points."

Garrity's campaign did not make her available for questions at a recent campaign event near Harrisburg.

The emergence of skill games as a key issue may complicate the role of a key Garrity supporter. Citizens Alliance of Pennsylvania, the state chapter of a nationwide conservative advocacy group, has pledged to knock on 750,000 doors on Garrity's behalf.

Garrity hailed those efforts earlier this year: "Doorknocking is going to be incredibly important to beating Josh Shapiro," she said in a social-media post welcoming the group's support .

But the group's advocacy on behalf of skill games has aggravated some of Garrity's own Republican allies.

CAP has been funded heavily by skill-game interests. Pace-O-Matic of Pennsylvania, a leading skill game company that is based in Georgia but operates in several states, has donated nearly $2.3 million to Citizens Alliance's national PAC since May 2025.

And the state chapter tried in vain to unseat three incumbent GOP state senators , including Western Pennsylvania's Camera Bartolotta, in last month's primary election.

As it turns toward the general election, Citizens Alliance played down the infighting prior to the May 19 primary.

"Primary elections make candidates stronger," Citizens Alliance CEO Cliff Maloney said in a statement. "Now, it's time for the general election and Citizens Alliance is excited to partner with any patriot who wants to build the red wall."

But Bartolotta isn't quite ready to forget the primary. Citizens Alliance "will literally pay anybody anything to go door-to-door to spread their malicious lies, their propaganda, and that's what they were doing," she said of the primary, adding the group has targeted other state senators before this election cycle .

"I would recommend that no Republican entity anywhere in Pennsylvania have [Maloney] appear anywhere with them at all," she told WESA.

But she stopped short of criticizing Garrity, who she called "a dear friend."

"She's not the one who's coordinating with him. He happened to be at Mar-a-Lago when Stacy Garrity was there with President Trump," Bartolotta said, referencing a photo from a Florida fundraising event this spring.

"You can't pick your volunteers," Bartolotta added.

But Bartolotta linked Maloney's bid to oust her as part of a larger pattern, one in which she said his "personal and professional conduct shows a clear disregard for women." And accusations of sexual assault and other misconduct have surfaced in recent headlines .

Through a spokesperson, Maloney denied the claims and noted that a western Pennsylvania jury acquitted him of a number of years-old charges stemming from an alleged assault.

"Mr. Maloney did nothing wrong and our justice system confirmed that, very publicly might I add," said Citizens Alliance spokesperson Michelle Backus. "He went through the courts, the process worked as intended, and he was proven innocent. In America, we believe in due process, and this case is a testament to exactly why that matters."

The Garrity campaign declined to comment on Citizens Alliance. So did the state Republican Party, which backed Bartolotta and the other two incumbent Senators.

But political observers said toppling Shapiro would require a unified effort this fall.

"There may be some hard feelings," said GOP political consultant Kevin Harley. But in the final analysis, "Their goal is to elect Republicans."

'We've had stops and starts'

It's possible that any opinion Garrity might have on skill games will be moot even if she's elected: The state Supreme Court ruling essentially sets an October deadline for Harrisburg officials to act. After that, the machines could become subject to seizure by law enforcement.

And while Harrisburg is not necessarily known for moving quickly, state Senate Democratic leader Jay Costa told WESA this time could be an exception. He noted that arguments over skill games aren't new, and that policy proposals have been passed around Harrisburg for years.

"We've had stops and starts with respect to skill game regulations and rates … so I think we're well-poised to be able to close this discussion out," Costa said.

The industry is said to back a monthly $500 fee on each machine, for which some legislators have also voiced support . Shapiro's 52% tax, equivalent to the rate charged on traditional slot machines located in casinos, would impose a much steeper tax. Senate Republican leaders, who control the chamber, have backed a 35% rate as a middle ground.

The legislative debate may also weigh other rules, like limiting the machines to age-appropriate locations or capping the number of machines statewide. (An estimated 70,000 machines are said to operate currently.)

And even after her grueling primary, Bartolotta said she was looking forward to "adult, respectful conversations" about skill games. The goal, she said, was an approach that "keeps these things out of the hands of our kids [and] doesn't prey on our poverty-stricken neighborhoods, but also is something that our social clubs and our VFWs can utilize to keep paying their bills."

Lawmakers are working this week on legislation related to the state budget. By law, it is due July 1, but negotiations often last well beyond that point.

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