The Local Groove - June 13, 2026

Featuring:

The Nightcrawlers - African Echo

Braden Hudgins - One Thing That I Wish

Becca Gohn - Another Cold Day

Dagus Dan - Empyrian

Gwen Stimely - WishingStone

Jerry Bressee - Shotgun Tonight

Stereo Physics - Sundowning

Jaded Lips - Karma

The UltraPlain - Sunday Morning

Danny Stainton / Radge Dog - Close Your Eyes

Ted McCloskey & Molly Countermine - Long Live Low Tide

u4ea - Fake Jazz #1

Chris Byrne - Something Underneath

Host - JT Thompson