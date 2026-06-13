The Local Groove - June 13, 2026
The Local Groove - June 13, 2026
Featuring:
The Nightcrawlers - African Echo
Braden Hudgins - One Thing That I Wish
Becca Gohn - Another Cold Day
Dagus Dan - Empyrian
Gwen Stimely - WishingStone
Jerry Bressee - Shotgun Tonight
Stereo Physics - Sundowning
Jaded Lips - Karma
The UltraPlain - Sunday Morning
Danny Stainton / Radge Dog - Close Your Eyes
Ted McCloskey & Molly Countermine - Long Live Low Tide
u4ea - Fake Jazz #1
Chris Byrne - Something Underneath
Host - JT Thompson