The Local Groove - June 6, 2026
The Local Groove - June 6, 2026
Featuring:
Gwen Stimely - Asteroid Annie
Jud Mantz - You
Becca Gohn - Chasing The Stars
Danny Stainton - Her Head Spins
Dagus Dan - Empyrian
JT Thompson - Dance Little Sister Dance
Eight Foot Manchild - Monoliths & Monkeymen
Ted McCloskey- Make Sure That My Brain Doesn't Fall Out
Jaded Lips - Kaarma
Stereo Physics - Sundowning
Bistoury - Favorite Distraction
Dylan E. Miller - Favorite Distraction
Jeff Edmunds - When Redheads Rule The World
Host - The Mightiest Wiggius