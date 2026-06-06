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The Local Groove - June 6, 2026

WPSU
Published June 6, 2026 at 10:00 PM EDT

The Local Groove - June 6, 2026
Featuring:

Gwen Stimely - Asteroid Annie
Jud Mantz - You
Becca Gohn - Chasing The Stars
Danny Stainton - Her Head Spins
Dagus Dan - Empyrian
JT Thompson - Dance Little Sister Dance
Eight Foot Manchild - Monoliths & Monkeymen
Ted McCloskey- Make Sure That My Brain Doesn't Fall Out
Jaded Lips - Kaarma
Stereo Physics - Sundowning
Bistoury - Favorite Distraction
Dylan E. Miller - Favorite Distraction
Jeff Edmunds - When Redheads Rule The World

Host - The Mightiest Wiggius