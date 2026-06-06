The Local Groove - June 6, 2026

Featuring:

Gwen Stimely - Asteroid Annie

Jud Mantz - You

Becca Gohn - Chasing The Stars

Danny Stainton - Her Head Spins

Dagus Dan - Empyrian

JT Thompson - Dance Little Sister Dance

Eight Foot Manchild - Monoliths & Monkeymen

Ted McCloskey- Make Sure That My Brain Doesn't Fall Out

Jaded Lips - Kaarma

Stereo Physics - Sundowning

Bistoury - Favorite Distraction

Dylan E. Miller - Favorite Distraction

Jeff Edmunds - When Redheads Rule The World

Host - The Mightiest Wiggius