New book 'Mountaintop History' explores the last 50 years in Centre County's Snow Shoe area

In northern Centre County’s Snow Shoe area, a group of community members published a book this week about the last 50 years of the area’s history as a part of the effort to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary.

Kelly Miller, a Clarence resident, co-edited “Mountaintop History, Memories of the Last 50 Years.”

Miller said the book is a continuation of “Mountain Top Area: A Bicentennial History,” published in 1976 by William H. Hall. Miller says that book ended on a hopeful note for the future. But, since then the area has faced challenges.

“We've gone from three schools to one, as the declining population meant that there were fewer students to populate the schools," Miller said. "The medical center closed. And then during COVID, there was a fire at the last remaining grocery store on the mountaintop. So that closed.”

Despite these hardships, Miller said the book includes hope for the future.

“There's both optimism and realism," Miller said. "It's like, ‘This is where we live. This is where we want to live, so we'll make our way.’ And there are people working to build the community.”

Miller points to a community effort last year to bring in a special Dollar General Market with fresh meat and produce and a mobile medical clinic that visits once or twice a month.

Sections in the book highlight family-owned businesses, outdoor recreation and community organizations.

The book will be for sale at the Lions David House Heritage Museum starting on Saturday, and Miller said book sales will support museum operations.