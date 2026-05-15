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WPSU Jazz Archive - May 15, 2026

WPSU | By Greg Petersen
Published May 15, 2026 at 11:59 PM EDT
US singer and songwriter Melody Gardot performs on the stage of the Stravinski hall during the 42nd Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux, Switzerland, late Sunday, July 6, 2008. The Montreux Jazz Festival runs from July 4 to July 19. (AP Photo/KEYSTONE/Jean-Christophe Bott)
JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT
/
AP / KEYSTONE
US singer and songwriter Melody Gardot performs on the stage of the Stravinski hall during the 42nd Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux, Switzerland, Sunday, July 6, 2008.

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on May 15, 2026, hosted by Greg Petersen.

The program includes tracks from the Oscar Peterson Trio, Rachael & Vilray, Ramsey Lewis Trio, Nancy Reed & David Leonhardt, Melody Gardot, Stan Getz, Sergio Mendes & Brasil ’66, Ray Brown Trio & Bruce Forman, Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra & Ariana Grande, Paul Desmond, Søren Bebe Trio, Take 6 & Aaron Neville, Rahsaan Roland Kirk, Miles Davis Sextet, Louis Armstorng & Duke Ellington, John Coltrane, Art Pepper, Billie Holiday, Chris Botti, Freddy Cole, and more.

Listen to archived WPSU Jazz shows here.
Arts and Entertainment
Greg Petersen
Greg Petersen served as the director of broadcasting for WPSU-TV&FM until his retirement in 2017. He is a host of the WPSU Jazz program and occasionally fills in as on-air host during Weekend Edition and All Things Considered. He now serves as the Immediate Past Chair of WPSU's Board of Representatives. He worked in various positions at WPSU for nearly 30 years.
See stories by Greg Petersen