WPSU Jazz Archive - May 15, 2026

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on May 15, 2026, hosted by Greg Petersen.

The program includes tracks from the Oscar Peterson Trio, Rachael & Vilray, Ramsey Lewis Trio, Nancy Reed & David Leonhardt, Melody Gardot, Stan Getz, Sergio Mendes & Brasil ’66, Ray Brown Trio & Bruce Forman, Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra & Ariana Grande, Paul Desmond, Søren Bebe Trio, Take 6 & Aaron Neville, Rahsaan Roland Kirk, Miles Davis Sextet, Louis Armstorng & Duke Ellington, John Coltrane, Art Pepper, Billie Holiday, Chris Botti, Freddy Cole, and more.

Listen to archived WPSU Jazz shows here.