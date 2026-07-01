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As target date passes, Penn State says it will keep WPSU running while deal with WHYY is finalized

WPSU | By Anne Danahy
Published July 1, 2026 at 11:23 AM EDT
The WPSU van sits outside the WPSU offices in State College, Pa.
Emily Reddy
/
WPSU
The WPSU van sits outside the WPSU offices in State College, Pa.

While Penn State and WHYY work out the details of transferring WPSU to WHYY, WPSU's operations and programming will continue.

The university’s new fiscal year started Wednesday. That had been the target date for the transfer of WPSU to WHYY, the Philadelphia-based public media station.

A Penn State spokesman said in an email that the university is working closely with WHYY to finalize the details of the proposed transition of WPSU. He said while those negotiations continue, Penn State will continue to operate WPSU.

“While a few items remain under discussion, the parties are making progress and expect to complete the process soon,” he said.

Once the university and WHYY reach an agreement, the transfer of WPSU will still need FCC approval. That is expected to take at least a couple of months.

Even after the transfer takes place, WPSU will keep its name, local operations and mission to serve central and northern Pennsylvania.

Penn State's board of trustees approved the outline of the current transfer in October 2025. That followed a decision by a board committee in September to reject transferring WPSU to WHYY including provide financial support. The university administration had said without the transfer agreement, the university would have to shut down WPSU by June 30, 2026.
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Penn StateLocal NewsWPSU's future
Anne Danahy
Anne Danahy has been a reporter at WPSU since fall 2017. Before crossing over to radio, she was a reporter at the Centre Daily Times in State College, Pennsylvania, and she worked in communications at Penn State. She is married with cats.
See stories by Anne Danahy