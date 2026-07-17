New poll finds opposition to data centers is growing among Pa. voters

A new Quinnipiac University poll finds Pennsylvania voters remain broadly supportive of Gov. Josh Shapiro, even as many express concerns about the rapid growth of AI data centers and the state’s handling of the industry.

Results show Pennsylvanians are becoming more aware and opposed to AI data centers in their communities, and 34% of voters disapprove of the way Shapiro is handling data center development in Pennsylvania.

Chris Borick, a political science professor at Lehigh University, says the emerging industry has the potential to become a political challenge if public concerns continue to grow.

“This is a potential weakness for the governor and for incumbents in general,” he said. “Data center growth is happening on their watch… Pennsylvanians aren’t very satisfied with the way data center construction is playing out in the state and they’re going to be pointing some fingers.”

The Democratic governor’s margins have seen a 2-point decrease in the polls, which Borick calls something to keep an eye on, although he maintains a double-digit lead over his Republican challenger Stacy Garrity, the state treasurer.

Shapiro remains in a strong political position, with 53% of voters saying they support him for re-election and 56% approving of the job he is doing. Among those surveyed, 40% support Garrity for governor.

“At this point, it’s certainly a great position for Shapiro to be in but one to keep an eye on,” Borick said. “Some of the weight of citizens’ dissatisfaction with the state of the economy might be directed to this incumbent in office.”

Data center findings

The poll found data centers are becoming a prominent issue for Pennsylvanians

Seventy six percent of Pa. voters said they are following news about data centers either very closely or somewhat closely, while 74% say they oppose data center development in their community, compared to 68% in the university’s previous poll of Pennsylvanians. In February, 20% of voters said they would support data center development and the latest poll conducted in July found that 16% would support it.

This poll also found that 24% of voters approve of the way Shapiro is handling data centers, while 34% disapprove.

U.S. Economy

The July poll found that 44% of voters in the state say they are doing worse financially than they were a year ago, with 36% say they are doing better.

Back in February, 36% of voters said they were worse off financially compared to a year ago, and 40% said they were better off.

The poll also found a divide between the way Democrats and Republicans see the nation’s economy. Only 1% of Democrats think it’s improving while 43% of Democrats feel positive about the economy.

“The poll results clearly show dissatisfaction with the direction of the economy in the state,” Borick said. “That reflects broader dissatisfaction with the national economy that we see in poll after poll.”

Approval ratings

Another incumbent to watch is U.S. Sen. John Fetterman, with 52% of Pa. voters saying they want him to leave the Democratic party. The Democratic senator has a higher approval rating with voters of the opposing party — 77% of Republicans approve of Fetterman’s job performance, while 69% of Democrats disapprove.

“It is fascinating … how Democrats and Republicans view Senator Fetterman,” Borick said. “I don’t think you can see this anywhere in American politics right now, where a majority of individuals in the opposition party have a favorable view of a Senator while individuals in that senator’s party have a negative view. It’s striking.”

Still, Fetterman has a higher approval rating than Pa.’s other senator, Republican Dave McCormick.

“Senator Fetterman of course has been around a little longer and has an enormous profile,” Borick said. “Senator McCormick… Pennsylvanians have yet to really make up their minds about him and his work in office.”

As for President Donald Trump, his approval among Pa. voters decreased by 1 point since the previous poll in February, with 39% satisfied with the work he is doing.

