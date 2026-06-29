Vaccination is best protection in Pa. measles outbreaks, experts say

Several Pennsylvania counties have seen measles cases this year, with most of the outbreaks in the southcentral part of the state.

There have been 73 total diagnoses across the commonwealth to date. There has been one case in York County, two in Berks and Dauphin counties, 44 in Lancaster County and 20 in Lebanon County. Heading further east in the state, there was one diagnosis in Chester and three in Montgomery.

For comparison, Pennsylvania reported 16 measles cases in 2025 and four in 2024.

The measles virus is highly contagious — spreading through the air by a cough or a sneeze. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the germs can remain in the air for up to two hours. Someone can spread measles from four days before the rash appears to four days after.

Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Debra Bogen said there is so much information being shared online that it can be hard to find a trusted source. This has led to some people turning away from vaccinations.

“For many, many years, we didn’t have measles in our communities, and that’s because we had community immunity, so it protects the people who can’t be vaccinated,” she said.

Typically, children under one year old and pregnant women are not vaccinated. When there is an outbreak, guidance changes so children from six to eleven months old can get the preventative shot.

Measles, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, can cause serious health complications, especially in vulnerable populations like children under 5 years old, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems.

Symptoms of the illness include a high fever, cough, runny nose, red and watery eyes and a rash. They typically start seven to 14 days after initial contact with the virus.

There can be further complications, including ear infections and diarrhea and serious complications like pneumonia, brain swelling and death.

“Pennsylvania has a really strong sense of community, and we’re focused on caring for our neighbors,” Bogen said. “It’s our responsibility to make sure that everyone, especially children, have access and can afford, have available, vaccine services.”

She said anyone with questions about the vaccine should contact their doctor or healthcare professional. Beyond doctor’s offices, there have also been several pop-up vaccination events throughout the region to improve accessibility.

The Measles, Mumps, and Rubella — or MMR — vaccine is “safe and effective,” according to the CDC. Its website states one dose is about 93% effective at preventing the illness, and two doses are about 97% effective.

Bogen said even if someone who is vaccinated contracts measles, a vaccine can lead to less severe symptoms.

