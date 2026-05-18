Shaver's Creek Environmental Center prepares for 50th anniversary celebration Saturday

Shaver’s Creek Environment Center is set to celebrate its 50th anniversary on Saturday and has been doing some renovation work ahead of the event.

Shaver’s Creek associate director Joshua Potter invited the public to visit Shaver’s Creek for the celebration, which will include local food vendors, music, guided hikes, facilities tours, animal programs, ice cream and a campfire.

“It’s a great time to come do it as we’ve expanded our infrastructure and we just had a big renovation to our visitor center in 2018, so come take advantage of us as a community resource," Potter said.

Shaver’s Creek is more than doubling its parking lot capacity from 65 spots to 150, to help accommodate large crowds for events. The parking lot updates will also address stormwater runoff issues, to reduce erosion and sediment in nearby creeks.

While the renovation project did require some tree removal, Potter said they did their best to minimize impact on the environment.

“We’ll be planting back native plants and shrubs in the median and the edges and native wildflower mixes, and so trying to put things back in a way that’s maybe even better than before," Potter said.

Admission to the 50th anniversary celebration is free, but registration is required and can be done on Shaver’s Creek’s website.

