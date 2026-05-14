Penn State faculty vote 'yes' on unionizing

Penn State faculty voted in favor of unionizing, in a closely watched decision that could have sweeping implications across the university.

Faculty organizers announced the vote count Thursday, calling it "the largest union election in Pennsylvania’s public sector in nearly five decades."

According to the state Department of Labor, 5,351 faculty were eligible to vote in the election, including faculty at University Park and the Commonwealth Campuses who are not managers. Organizer said 2,510 faculty members voted 'yes' on unionizing. They did not immediately say how many voted "no."

The faculty union will be part of the Service Employees International Union Local 668.

“I am very excited about the results of the election," Marissa Baez, an adjunct lecturer in Arts and Architecture at Penn State and a Penn State Faculty Alliance organizing committee member, said in a news release announcing the results. "As faculty, we all came together to achieve a collective voice in Penn State’s decision-making. Now, we can move forward as educators to create a better work environment for all faculty and support the best learning environment for our students."

The faculty vote comes on the heels of graduate students voting in November 2025 to unionize. It also comes amid sweeping changes at Penn State, including the decision to close seven campuses, and hire McKinsey & Company to conduct a review of the university's operational and academic operations.

Voting took place by mail between April 1 and May 6, and ballot counting by the Pennsylvania Labor Relations Board started Wednesday.

The Penn State Faculty Alliance filed the signatures needed for a vote with the state in December. Union supporters have said organizing will give them more of a voice when it comes to pay, working conditions and benefits.

Penn State spokesman Wyatt DuBois said the university is aware of the preliminary vote count.

"Based on the preliminary results, a clear majority of participating faculty appear to have voted in favor of representation," DuBois said in an email. "Because the results are not yet official and remain subject to the PLRB certification process, the university will share additional information with faculty following certification of the election results."