Slice of Pennsylvania: Penn State students say weightlifting pumps them up, physically and mentally

Sean Regenye, a student in Penn State’s Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications, created today’s Slice of Pennsylvania on WPSU. It’s a series where people in central and northern Pennsylvania talk about sounds and places that are meaningful to them. At a gym on the Penn State University Park campus, Regenye talked with a gym worker and two regulars as they lifted weights.

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Charlie Woodley:

"So, my name is Charlie Woodley. I've been going to the gym for probably around two years, probably a little over two years. It's kind of like an everyday, no days off kind of thing, at least in the moment."

"The early mornings and late nights are when it's the busiest, and then in the middle of the day is when it's probably the quietest. And so I think that kind of represents college students like perfectly, where there's like split into two groups of the group that's like, 'Get in and go for it.' And then the group that's like the typical college student, like, 'I'll get to it when I get to it,' kind of mentality."

Quinn Moriarty:

“Quinn Moriarty. I think about people pushing themselves, making themselves better. Working harder on themselves, physically and mentally.”

Cole Croslis:

"I'm Cole Croslis. Originally, I started lifting because I was always the smallest kid in my friend group. Not like height-wise, but like skinny-wise. And a lot of my friends and a lot of people at school, they’d actually, they'd tease me for it, they'd pick on me. And I was always just someone who couldn't really defend themselves. And as boys, like we'd rough around when we'd play sports and all that stuff. And I was always just get pushed around. And it was more of a decision to kind of change who I was, both physically and mentally."

"So it's very safe to say that from where I've come, I am so grateful, so happy. But every single day, I'm still gonna look to get better and I'm never gonna be satisfied."