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WPSU Blues Archive - May 16, 2026

WPSU | By Max Spiegel
Published May 16, 2026 at 11:59 PM EDT
Stefan Karpiniec
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Creative Commons 2.0
Leonard Cohen performing in McLaren Vale, South Australia, January 2009,

An archived recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on May 16, 2026, hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast includes tracks from Otis Redding, Jimi Hendrix, Black Joe Louis and The Honey Bears, Ry Cooder, Eugene Chadbourne, Catfish Keith, Frank Zappa, Little Milton with Dave Alvin, Jimmy Witherspoon, Bukka White, Sally Spring, Johnny Johnson, John Lee Hooker, Rory Block, Chris Smithers, Leonard Cohen, The Boogie Kings, Leon Redbone, Canned Head, Buddy Guy, J.J. Cale and more.

Listen to previous WPSU Blues shows here.
Arts and Entertainment
Max Spiegel
Max is a Song Collector & Community Cultivator, Web & Social Media Pioneer, Public Radio Producer & Host and Musician. He also scores and soundtracks films for Alpaca Pictures. Their latest full length feature film 99% Sure picked up a win at New Hope Film Fest and their last short "Bird Watching" which won Best Picture (and 5 other awards) at the 2011 Philly 48 Hour Film Fest! Max also sings a lot of monkey songs and not just because he is raising 3 monkeys of his own.
See stories by Max Spiegel