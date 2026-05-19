WPSU Blues Archive - May 16, 2026

An archived recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on May 16, 2026, hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast includes tracks from Otis Redding, Jimi Hendrix, Black Joe Louis and The Honey Bears, Ry Cooder, Eugene Chadbourne, Catfish Keith, Frank Zappa, Little Milton with Dave Alvin, Jimmy Witherspoon, Bukka White, Sally Spring, Johnny Johnson, John Lee Hooker, Rory Block, Chris Smithers, Leonard Cohen, The Boogie Kings, Leon Redbone, Canned Head, Buddy Guy, J.J. Cale and more.

Listen to previous WPSU Blues shows here.