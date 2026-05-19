Slice of Pennsylvania: Senior bowling league members enjoy the camaraderie, good gossip

Avery Hill, a student in Penn State's Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications, created today's Slice of Pennsylvania on WPSU. It's a series that highlights the everyday sounds and stories of life in central and northern Pennsylvania.

Hill talked with members of a Thursday afternoon senior bowling league at Bellefonte Lanes.

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"My name is Randy Tice."

"Roger Wurst, and I'm from Pleasant Gap, Pennsylvania."

"I've probably only been bowling 16 years, maybe at the most. And I do enjoy it. Don't do as good as I want to. So, I just keep chucking along."

"I retired and being this is a retirees’ league, I wanted to keep up with it and bowl with other people."

"My favorite part is the camaraderie with all the guys here and get to know all the latest gossip and everything. So that's the most fun part. It's fun to get a strike, too."

"It was my church. They needed a body, they said, for their team. And I said, 'I never bowled before.' They said, 'Come on down. We just need a body.' So that's how I got started."

"I met this guy at the food bank where I was volunteering that was in this senior league, and I got back into bowling."

"When I came back from the war in 1991, I needed something to release and get my mind off of things, and this was perfect."

"It's a lot of fun. I don't know what I'd be doing without this. This is just a good social thing for everybody."

"It reminds me a lot of the military. When you're in the military, you have a group of guys you just enjoy being around. And when you do well, it feels good. Even if you don't, the sun's going to come up the next day. But I love the bowl. Been doing it almost all my life, and I just want to continue until I can't do it anymore."