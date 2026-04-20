Poetry Moment: 'Against Metaphor' by Eric Potter

This is Poetry Moment on WPSU, a weekly program featuring the work of contemporary Pennsylvania poets. Your host is poet and author Marjorie Maddox, a 2023 Monson Arts Fellow, author of more than 20 books, and Professor Emerita of English and Creative Writing at the Lock Haven campus of Commonwealth University.

Welcome to Poetry Moment, I’m Marjorie Maddox.

Here at Poetry Moment, we delight in language, especially during April, National Poetry Month. All hail to rhythm and image, meter and rhyme, and those all-time favorites, simile and metaphor, the building blocks not only of poetry but also everyday speech. Just try chatting for an hour without comparing one thing to something else. In today’s poem, “Against Metaphor,” Eric Potter looks at what some hate—but others love—about this ubiquitous figure of speech.

Eric Potter has lived in Grove City, Pennsylvania for the past twenty-five years. A professor at Grove City College, he teaches poetry and American literature. His poems have appeared in such journals as 32 Poems, Spiritus, Midwest Quarterly Review, and Presence, as well as the anthology Keystone Poetry: Contemporary Poets on Pennsylvania. He has published two chapbooks and a full-length collection, "Things Not Seen."

According to Aristotle, “The greatest thing. . . is to have a command of metaphor. . . . it is the mark of genius….” Indeed metaphors are everywhere from casual conversation to sacred texts. Nevertheless, Eric Potter begins today’s poem with a complaint. Listen as the disciples of Jesus grouse about metaphors.

Here’s “Against Metaphor” by Eric Potter.

Against Metaphor

-John 16: 25b

When Jesus promised

he’d stop using

figures of speech,

speak plainly

about the Father,

the disciples were glad

like my students,

like the no-nonsense

folks who ask

why don’t poets

just say

what they really mean?

In paradise, apparently,

all speech

will be plain.

So much for metaphor

being a sign

of poetic genius.

So much for poetry,

its intricacies

a function, apparently

of fallenness, a feature

merely

of our unheavenly

existence, trapped

in a world

of slant speech.

But who doesn’t love

the serpentine

tongue,

testing the ice

cream, tracing

the curve

a dog makes

lying down,

who doesn’t delight

in the lavish figure,

the constant

shifting

of beauty’s shadow?

Previously published in Presence: A Journal of Catholic Poetry

That was “Against Metaphor” by Eric Potter. Thanks for listening.

Listen for Poetry Moment with Marjorie Maddox, Mondays during Morning Edition and All Things Considered on WPSU. You can view more episodes at wpsu.org/poetrymoment.

Our theme music is by Eric Ian Farmer.