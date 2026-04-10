Statewide America250PA concert series starts in State College next month with Cole Swindell and Gabby Barrett

Starting next month, the state of Pennsylvania is sponsoring a five-concert series to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary. Gov. Josh Shapiro announced the tour dates and locations for the free events Thursday in Harrisburg.

“We kick off on May 23 in State College," Shapiro said. "Let’s hear it for State College at the Bryce Jordan Center featuring Cole Swindell and Gabby Barrett! That's a good one.”

The State College concert will also feature the Benny Havens Military Band.

There will be five stops. The other locations are Erie, Hershey, Wilkes-Barre and Pittsburgh. Each stop will have a unique theme. State leaders say the State College concert will honor military members and veterans.

Last week, Shapiro announced $675,000 in state funds to support this concert series. Even though the concerts are free to attend, people do need to get a ticket.