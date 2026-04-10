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Statewide America250PA concert series starts in State College next month with Cole Swindell and Gabby Barrett

WPSU | By Sydney Roach
Published April 10, 2026 at 11:32 AM EDT
Gov. Josh Shapiro joined America250PA officials Thursday in Harrisburg to announce the full lineup for the Commonwealth Concert Series.
Commonwealth Media Services
Gov. Josh Shapiro joined America250PA officials Thursday in Harrisburg to announce the full lineup for the Commonwealth Concert Series.

Starting next month, the state of Pennsylvania is sponsoring a five-concert series to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary. Gov. Josh Shapiro announced the tour dates and locations for the free events Thursday in Harrisburg.

“We kick off on May 23 in State College," Shapiro said. "Let’s hear it for State College at the Bryce Jordan Center featuring Cole Swindell and Gabby Barrett! That's a good one.”

The State College concert will also feature the Benny Havens Military Band.

There will be five stops. The other locations are Erie, Hershey, Wilkes-Barre and Pittsburgh. Each stop will have a unique theme. State leaders say the State College concert will honor military members and veterans.

Last week, Shapiro announced $675,000 in state funds to support this concert series. Even though the concerts are free to attend, people do need to get a ticket.

This graphic shows the dates, locations and lineup for the America250PA concert series.
America250PA
This graphic shows the dates, locations and lineup for the America250PA concert series.
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Sydney Roach
Sydney Roach is an award-winning reporter and host for WPSU since 2023. Before working in public media, she worked two years as a News Producer at WTAJ-TV. She can be reached at sydroach@psu.edu.
See stories by Sydney Roach
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