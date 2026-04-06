Poetry Moment: 'Easter Snow' by Julie L. Moore

This is Poetry Moment on WPSU, a weekly program featuring the work of contemporary Pennsylvania poets. Your host is poet and author Marjorie Maddox, a 2023 Monson Arts Fellow, author of more than 20 books, and Professor Emerita of English and Creative Writing at the Lock Haven campus of Commonwealth University.

Welcome to Poetry Moment. I’m Marjorie Maddox.

Easter is the season of resurrection, spring, bunnies, and tulips. If you’ve ever been caught in an Easter snowstorm, though, you know that the white stuff can appear—even in Pennsylvania. However, today’s poem, “Easter Snow” by Julie L. Moore, is about much more than weather. The poet says, “I want to live and write in the realities we all face, and those realities are hard and sometimes harsh—yet also grace-filled.”

Raised in south Jersey, Julie L. Moore enjoyed time with family in the Philadelphia area as well as in the Pocono Mountains. She is the author of four poetry collections, including "Full Worm Moon," which won a 2018 Woodrow Hall Top Shelf Award. “Easter Snow” will appear in her fifth book of poetry, "Devil’s Backbone," forthcoming from Wildhouse Publishing. You can learn more about Julie’s work at julielmoore.com.

On Easter, Christians celebrate the resurrection of Christ. Others might observe the holiday with Easter baskets, dyed eggs, and family dinners. Whatever your background or practice, the lush, lyrical language of today’s poem will draw you in. Author Julie L. Moore explains, “[“Easter Snow”] is trying to get at the irresistible grace I believe God offers us.”



Here’s “Easter Snow” by Julie L. Moore:

Easter Snow

May it fall, though it has fallen

many times before. May it

land upon the downy heads

of dogs in the yard, cows in the field,

& chickens squawking

outside their coop. May it

dissolve on tongues of children

walking to school & arrive

like a prophecy fulfilling itself

on the shoulders of factory workers

in a line stretching out the door,

as they take long drags from their Pall Malls

or talk to their spouses on their phones

& wait to punch the clock.

May it alight like the soft tap

of dust we are made from

on the backs of cable guys & cops,

plumbers & professors, nurses

& engineers heading to jobs

in this common hour, toting

coffee they brewed themselves,

complaining about the weather.

May it anoint the foreheads of the home-

less on the streets, disabled daughters,

trans children disowned & alone,

single parents clutching coupons from S.N.A.P.,

remind them all that God sits with us

on the cold stones of our need

beneath the sky shedding its glory

piece by piece,

& ease the yoke convincing us

to walk the earth like Marley’s ghost

forever doing penance.

Something else is in sight.

Look: these fragile flurries

voice their language in an opalescent

code, which you & I & anyone

can decipher, can know.

“Easter Snow” was first published in CMW Journal (CMW stands for Center for Mennonite Writing) and will appear this spring in Julie L. Moore’s forthcoming book of poetry, Devil’s Backbone (Wildhouse Publishing).



That was “Easter Snow” by Julie L. Moore. Thanks for listening.

Listen for Poetry Moment with Marjorie Maddox, Mondays during Morning Edition and All Things Considered on WPSU. You can view more episodes at wpsu.org/poetrymoment.

Our theme music is by Eric Ian Farmer.