Centre County launches Blue Envelope Project to support drivers with autism in police interactions

The Centre County Crisis Intervention Team has launched a program to support drivers with autism during a traffic stop by police.

Called the Blue Envelope Project, the goal is to help create a calm, predictable interaction between the police officer and the driver. The project is voluntary and is being launched during April, which is Autism Acceptance Month. It provides drivers who are neurodivergent with a clearly marked blue envelope to store documents such as the vehicle registration, a driver’s license and emergency contact information. It also includes guidance for both the driver and police on how to interact with each other.

Drivers can also display a small window decal on their car to alert police that they may have communications differences.

“Traffic stops can be overwhelming for anyone. This is especially true for people who are neurodivergent, whose sensory overload, communication differences, or anxiety can escalate quickly,” said Tracy Small, coordinator of the Centre County Community Intervention Team. “The Blue Envelope Project gives both the driver and the officer a shared tool to support understanding and reduce the potential for miscommunication.”

Centre County government

Blue Envelope programs can be found in states and communities across the country. The Centre County Blue Envelope Project received a grant from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.

Blue envelopes will be available at the following locations:

