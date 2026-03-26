Clearfield County couple publishes children's book celebrating the area as part of America250PA

Clearfield County couple Sue and Denny Shaffner wrote the children's book "C is for Clearfield County" to commemorate the county's features and history as part of Pennsylvania’s America250 celebrations.

Sue Shaffner is a retired first grade teacher. Her husband Denny is part of the Clearfield County Historical Society. When they were given the opportunity to showcase their native Clearfield County as part of Pennsylvania’s America250 celebrations, they couldn’t say no.

They decided to write an ABC book with each letter representing a significant place or feature in Clearfield County.

“It’s supposed to be a book that just kind of piques your curiosity and maybe gets you started in the wonderment of what we maybe don’t even assume could have ever happened," Denny Shaffner said.

The Shaffners went on a 14-school assembly tour throughout Clearfield County, where they read the book and sang to fourth-grade students.

“The response from the kids, I mean, seeing their eyes, having them come by and say ‘thank you for coming,’ getting thank-you notes from some of the kids and some of the administrators and all of the teachers for giving up the time to give the kids something different in their week," Denny Shaffner said.

The America250 Clearfield County committee printed enough books for every fourth grader in the county. But Sue Shaffner said it’s for all ages.

“I took a few down to the local library just a little bit ago, and the man says ‘we’ll put these with the kiddie books. And I thought ‘well...’ I didn’t correct him, but I thought ‘Really?’ I passed these out to adults and they were just sucked in," Sue Shaffner said.

The couple is doing a second printing that goes outside of America250’s scope, changing B for “Birthday” to B for “Bilger’s Rocks,” to highlight a rock formation in the county.

The Shaffners are also involved in placing new historical markers and kiosks leading up to the 4th of July.