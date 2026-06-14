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Reports of tornado sightings amid a severe weather outbreak in Central Pa. Sunday

WPSU | By Kristine Allen
Published June 14, 2026 at 10:47 PM EDT
A shelf cloud, a feature often seen on severe thunderstorms, moves forward above the trees at New Castle, Clearfield County, Sunday evening.
Photo courtesy of storm spotter Brittany Anne Stratton.
A severe thunderstorm with "a shelf cloud" on its leading edge Pmenaces the trees at New Castle, Clearfield County on Sunday evening.

Severe weather swept through central and northern Pennsylvania on Sunday.

In Jefferson County, a tornado was confirmed by emergency management. And the McCalmont Township Fire Company reported widespread damage from that storm near the town of Anita in Jefferson County. In Punxsutawney, a video posted on Facebook showed a possible tornado swirling behind the trees near a local farm.

The National Weather Service issued warnings for possible tornadoes during the evening for counties including Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Jefferson, Lycoming, Potter, Tioga and Warren counties. Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for many more areas as a line of storms swept across the state.

The National Weather service received many preliminary storm reports of downed trees, including reports from Clearfield, Lycoming McKean and Warren counties. There was a report of a tree that fell on a house in the city of Warren, a tree on a car in Bellefonte, and a tree down on a wire near Jersey Shore.

The National Weather Service in State College will continue to gather storm damage reports and consider possible survey plans to officially determine where tornadoes may have touched down.
Kristine Allen
Kristine Allen is Program Director of WPSU-FM. She has also filed feature stories for WPSU on the arts, culture, science, and more. When she's not at WPSU, Kris enjoys playing folk fiddle, acting, singing and portrait-sketching. She is also a self-confessed "science geek." Kris started working in public radio at age 17 at WSND-FM in Notre Dame, Indiana, and says she "just couldn't stop."
See stories by Kristine Allen