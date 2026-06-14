Reports of tornado sightings amid a severe weather outbreak in Central Pa. Sunday

Severe weather swept through central and northern Pennsylvania on Sunday.

In Jefferson County, a tornado was confirmed by emergency management. And the McCalmont Township Fire Company reported widespread damage from that storm near the town of Anita in Jefferson County. In Punxsutawney, a video posted on Facebook showed a possible tornado swirling behind the trees near a local farm.

The National Weather Service issued warnings for possible tornadoes during the evening for counties including Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Jefferson, Lycoming, Potter, Tioga and Warren counties. Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for many more areas as a line of storms swept across the state.

The National Weather service received many preliminary storm reports of downed trees, including reports from Clearfield, Lycoming McKean and Warren counties. There was a report of a tree that fell on a house in the city of Warren, a tree on a car in Bellefonte, and a tree down on a wire near Jersey Shore.

The National Weather Service in State College will continue to gather storm damage reports and consider possible survey plans to officially determine where tornadoes may have touched down.

