USA Today names State College 'Best Small College Town' of 2026

State College is the top small college town in the nation, according to a USA Today ranking this week.

An expert panel nominates the towns, which have to have a population of 50,000 or less, and then readers vote on their top choices.

"In rural Pennsylvania, State College houses Penn State against a backdrop of beautiful country scenery," the USA Today description reads. "The university hosts many events, arts performances, and lively festivals that give the town year-round excitement that blends student life with local charm. Visitors can attend a football game, explore nearby parks and trails, and savor the town’s growing culinary scene of pubs and local eateries."

Another USA Today article explains why readers voted State College number one and what there is to do in town.

State College Mayor Ezra Nanes said he's proud to see the borough recognized.

"I am grateful to all the residents, students, local businesses, Penn State, and community partners who help make State College such an exceptional community,” Nanes said in a press release.

State College is the only Pennsylvania town in the top 10 ranking. The number two ranked small college town is Blacksburg, Virginia near Virginia Tech. Number three is Murray, Kentucky near Murray State University.