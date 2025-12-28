'Bomb cyclone' forecast to bring heavy snow, blizzard conditions and dangerous travel

An intense cyclone system is fueling a mix of severe weather, including a winter storm that will impact upper parts of the United States.

Heavy snow, blizzards, extreme cold and damaging winds are likely to create hazardous conditions stretching from Montana east to Maine, and Texas north to Pennsylvania, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

More than 8 million people were under winter storm warnings from the NWS on Sunday afternoon. Nearly 2 million people were under blizzard warnings. Meteorologists warn that after winter weather Friday and Saturday, an arctic front clashing with warm air could rapidly intensify into a "bomb cyclone" over the Midwest and Great Lakes through Monday. A "bomb cyclone," or bombogenesis, is a rapidly deepening area of low pressure that creates harsh weather conditions.

"We are anticipating some pretty big snows over the next 24 hours, especially across east central Minnesota to northern Wisconsin to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. A lot of those places will have 6-12 inches," NWS lead forecaster Bob Oravec told NPR on Sunday.

Blizzard conditions will cause near zero visibility and possible power outages Sunday night though Monday evening in some locations in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, according to the NWS Marquette. A foot of snow or more is possible in areas along Lake Superior with 40 to 65 mile per hour winds, according to forecasts.

Marquette Mayor Paul Schloegel told NPR on Sunday that the Marquette Board of Light & Power is prepared to handle any loss of electricity. He said in an email the main priority is keeping people safe.

"We tend to heed the advice of our weather forecasters and prepare to hunker down as needed," Schloegel wrote. "As far as taking care of the snow, our extremely dedicated public works and MDOT crews do a great job taking care of our residents, they are true professionals. Roads are usually back to normal within 24 [hours]."

Schloegel said Marquette residents appreciate a good blizzard, while taking precautions.

"We choose to live here for our love of [four] full seasons and appreciate the effect the greatest lake, Lake Superior, has on our climate," he said.

Minnesota is also bracing for major impacts. Blizzard and winter storm warnings and advisories are in place for most of the state. As much as 10 inches of snow could fall in the Twin Cities and potentially life-threatening travel conditions are likely through early Monday morning, according to the NWS.

The "bomb cyclone" is also sending cold temperatures below freezing.

Residents of Havre, Mont., about 45 miles south of the Canadian border, could feel wind chill values as low as 15 degrees below zero late Sunday. The actual temperature is forecast to fall to 2 degrees below zero.

Farther south in Dallas, Texas, temperatures are expected to drop dramatically from the 80s on Sunday to highs in the 40s on Monday, according to the NWS.

In the Northeast, freezing rain could cause travel problems, including icing in northern New England and northern New York state, late Sunday into Monday, according to Oravec.

When colder air moves into New York City early this week, remaining snow on the ground from the weekend storm will freeze and create further hazardous travel conditions, Oravec said.

