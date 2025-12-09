After Quehanna closure, boot camp program to continue at two state prisons

The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections says its program at the Quehanna Boot Camp in Clearfield County will continue within two state prisons.

This decision comes about three months after the state announced closures for Quehanna and SCI Rockview in Centre County. DOC said in September that it would begin a four-month closure process for the two facilities, but so far, there's been little information on where those efforts stand.

Female inmates at the Quehanna Boot Camp will be transferred to the SCI Cambridge Springs in Crawford County, nearly three hours away. Male inmates will be transferred to SCI Houtzdale, which is about an hour away but still in Clearfield County.

State Sen. Wayne Langerholc said he remains “extremely frustrated and disappointed” at the state’s decision to close the Quehanna Boot Camp.

“We’ve tried to save Quehanna in the facility that it is in, and while that did not happen, I am encouraged that it will remain within the confines of Clearfield County," Langerholc said.

Langerholc is a Republican who represents the 35th district, which includes Clearfield County.

The DOC says every employee at both locations will be guaranteed a job offer within 67 miles at their current pay and classification levels. Langerholc said he hopes staff at Quehanna will be given priority at SCI Houtzdale.