Poetry Moment: 'Credo' by Mary Shay McGuire

Welcome to Poetry Moment. I’m Marjorie Maddox.

In Catholic tradition, December 8 is the Feast of the Immaculate Conception of the Virgin Mary. Today’s poet, another Mary, begins her poem “Credo” with an epigraph taken from the Nicene Creed. Translated from the Latin, the opening begins “I believe in one God…maker of heaven and earth, of all things visible and invisible.” Poet Mary Shay McGuire ponders these words in relationship to her dying mother.

Mary Shay McGuire graduated from Newton College of the Sacred Heart, in Newton, Massachusetts. She studied painting in Paris at the Académie de la Grande Chaumiѐre and taught art in New York City before moving to Pennsylvania, where, in her words, she “saw that the mountains of Appalachia were soft and round and held the land in care and love.”

McGuire served as Director of the Art Alliance of Central Pennsylvania for 18 years and went on to earn an MFA in poetry at Penn State University and serve as a Lecturer in the Department of English. She has taught painting, writing and poetry for kindergarteners through adults.

Concerning her poem “Credo,” McGuire explains, “At my mother’s wake and again at her burial, the priest prayed, ‘Eternal rest to her, O Lord.’ Suddenly, for seconds, my mind captured the concept of eternity, of forever. It was overwhelming, painful and wonderous.”

Here’s “Credo” by Mary Shay McGuire:

Credo

Credo in Unum Deum … factorem de coeli et terrae visibilium omnium et invisibilium

-Nicene Creed A.D. 325

my mother and I arrange her sewing box

placing the spooled thread by graded hues, ordering the lace

and rickrack, spooling their strands around our fingers

placing snaps, needles, pins, hooks and eyes in separate spaces

to ward off her death

the long walk of death sharp, touching cell by cell,

as she went from the green wing chair, to the corduroy couch,

to her pale room, to the white-sheeted hospital, inching away

to her death

at twenty, I thought momentarily of her eternity

like her small perfect stitches running endless

the word forever even in perfection ached

even if endlessness dawns and lemon moons to water,

beginning tide slow turning

on violet dreamed, unseen islands

glass bowls full of blooming becoming

even if forever snow whipped white, slicing magenta,

the cold, the being of metaphysics holding gold, vermilion

against the heat, of inner rooms, silent tolling pyramids

the ochre sphinx knowing heavy,

as the forest panther foot upon foot prowling

and always the blue tide turning

the bird forever skimming rooms of sky

as Technicolor nightmares rock dark sleep,

always the endless ache in the word forever

That was “Credo” by Mary Shay McGuire.

