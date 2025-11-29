The Local Groove - November 29, 2025
The Local Groove - November 29, 2025
Featuring:
Laura Rullo - Invisible
Ted McCloskey & Molly Countermine - So Much Later Than Before
Close To Ghosts - Soft Approach
Jay Luke - Ghosts
Sweet Pain - Circle The Wagons
Ian Marshall - A Sailor's Dream
Untitled 4 - Tanner Bingaman
Ed Knepp - Baby I'm Rich
Ridge Runners - The Color Of You
The Heartstrings - Washed Up
Jenna Nicholls - Tie A String
Campfire Cassettes - Mexican Cousins
CW McGill - Looking For That River
Stigmatic Groove - Walking In That River
Host - JT Thompson