The Local Groove - November 29, 2025

Featuring:

Laura Rullo - Invisible

Ted McCloskey & Molly Countermine - So Much Later Than Before

Close To Ghosts - Soft Approach

Jay Luke - Ghosts

Sweet Pain - Circle The Wagons

Ian Marshall - A Sailor's Dream

Untitled 4 - Tanner Bingaman

Ed Knepp - Baby I'm Rich

Ridge Runners - The Color Of You

The Heartstrings - Washed Up

Jenna Nicholls - Tie A String

Campfire Cassettes - Mexican Cousins

CW McGill - Looking For That River

Stigmatic Groove - Walking In That River

Host - JT Thompson