Gov. Shapiro elected to lead U.S.-Canadian partnership overseeing Great Lakes

A partnership among eight U.S. governors and two premiers of Canadian provinces last weekend elected Gov. Josh Shapiro to be its leader.

The role is Shapiro’s first foreign policy position, coming as the first-term Democrat gears up for his reelection campaign next year. He is also rumored to be a potential candidate for the 2028 presidential race.

Shapiro addressed the Great Lakes–St. Lawrence Governors and Premiers leaders Sunday during a summit in Québec City. He criticized the “chaos” caused by President Donald Trump’s tariffs and other economic policies that are “straining” U.S.-Canada relations, according to prepared remarks shared by his office.

“I know for many Canadians, the United States doesn’t feel like a place that will welcome them right now. I get that, given the reckless and disrespectful rhetoric from the President,” Shapiro said. “But hear me loud and clear: No matter what happens at the federal level, Pennsylvania will welcome you.”

Shapiro touted Canada as the state’s “largest trading partner,” pointing to their $28 billion in annual two-way trade. He pointed to Pennsylvania products, including Hershey’s chocolate and locomotives used for CN Rail’s freight trains.

“I’m proud that we have a very balanced economic relationship with Canada – one that is mutually beneficial,” Shapiro said. “We need more of that mutually beneficial trade, not less, and more of that mutual investment.”

Shapiro was elected to a two-year term ending in 2027, when the next summit will be hosted in Erie. He is the first Pennsylvania governor to serve in the leadership role since Tom Ridge held the post from 1996 to 2001.

The international group includes governors from Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, as well as the premiers of Ontario and Quebec. Combined, those regions are home to more than 111 million people.

Though no Republican governors spoke at the summit, according to the agenda, Indiana Republican Gov. Mike Braun was elected vice chair to serve alongside Shapiro.

While in Québec City, a trip paid for by taxpayers, Shapiro met with Premier François Legault of Quebec, Premier Doug Ford of Ontario and the chief executives of businesses Alstom Americas and Nova Bus, according to his office. Their conversations centered on finding common ground on mutually beneficial economic policies.

Tourism was another key focus of the summit. Canadian travel to Pennsylvania has declined this year, according to Shapiro’s office, amid the country’s ongoing trade tensions with the Trump administration.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is slated to meet with Trump in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday to talk trade and economic policies.

During a Monday morning news conference after the summit, Legault said he was hoping for a “good surprise” and that the negotiations would help set the two countries on a path to rectify their trade issues.

“We really need to have more certainty about the future,” Legault said.