The Local Groove - October 4, 2025

Featuring:

Mellow Honey - Chasm

Cass and the Bailout Crew - Hurricane

John P Phelps - Wishing Well

Lisa Christ Superstar - Larissa

Nate Gates - From the Holler To The Hood

Eight Foot Manschild - Shrine of the Orange Sunn

The Spyders of HBG - Please Swipe Right

Marshmellow Overcoat - Peace Of Mind

Backseat Van Gogh - Till She Comes

MEM - Girl Power

Hope Junkies - Time

FOAMER - Brain Attack

Collinsville Discount Band - Set 'Em Up Sonny

Katsu - Working Class Blues

Host - Sir JT Thompson, Esq.