Woman killed, two Pa. troopers 'lucky to be alive' after Susquehanna County ambush

A violent Susquehanna County rampage Thursday morning left two people dead, two Pennsylvania state troopers seriously wounded, an EMT injured and investigators looking for answers.

State police identified Carmine Faino, 61, as the gunman who fatally shot neighbor Lori Wasko, 57, in Thompson Township before ambushing troopers who responded to the scene.

"The suspect was armed with a rifle, refused to comply with commands, and was ultimately shot and killed during the incident. There is no remaining threat to the public," a state police press release said.

State police Commander Colonel Christopher L. Paris said troopers Joseph Perechinsky and William Jenkins III are "lucky to be alive."

Paris did not offer a possible motive for Faino's actions, but suggested they were not "a spur-of-the-moment type of decision."

"I would say you can draw certain conclusions from the standpoint that we believe Faino shot [the] victim prior to our arrival and then from a position of tactical advantage fired dozens and dozens of rounds" at troopers and first responders, Paris said.

The case remains under investigation, and investigators are looking into Faino's background.

Troopers ambushed on arrival

Paris said he hoped to provide the public with a "thumbnail sketch" of the preliminary facts of the incident during a press conference Thursday night.

At 11:17 a.m., state police at Gibson received a report of shots fired at 20141 State Route 171 in Thompson Township, he said.

The rural Northeast Pennsylvania community is about 40 miles north of Scranton and "this is a two-lane state route," Paris said in describing the country road.

The caller was Wasko's boyfriend and roommate, whose name was not revealed. Faino lived at 20034 State Route 171, several hundred yards away from Wasko's home on the opposite side of the road.

First responders were dispatched on a welfare check and arrived shortly before 11:30 a.m.

Wasko was found shot dead in the front of her property near her vehicle, Paris said.

The troopers were immediately ambushed by Faino, who fired "several dozen" rounds from a long-range rifle, he said.

To shoot "with a semi-automatic long gun is a … tactical advantage when you have not only the element of surprise, but also the element of distance," Paris said.

"I spoke to one of the troopers who said as soon as they got out of the car they were under fire, and they had no idea where the shots came from," Paris said.

Both troopers were wearing ballistic vests, but Paris said their ability to protect against the kind of rifle Faino used was limited.

Perechinsky was shot twice in the chest and torso, Paris said, while Jenkins also was shot twice — once in each arm.

Carl Lawson, an EMT with Barnes-Kasson Hospital in nearby Susquehanna Depot, also was injured as he responded to the scene.

Paris said Lawson was driving on Route 171 when his SUV was caught in the gunfire and he veered off the road.

Lawson was able to escape from the vehicle and hide. He sustained some injuries from the crash but is in stable condition, Paris said.

'Trooper Perechinsky saved lives today'

Paris described how the wounded Perechinsky applied a tourniquet to his injured colleague while two other troopers helped them reach safety.

Then Perechinsky flagged down a tractor-trailer, asking the driver to position the rig across the highway to protect other motorists from the gunfire.

"After being shot twice in the chest, [he was still thinking,] 'What can I do to secure this location? What can I do to make sure nobody else gets hurt?'" Paris said.

Perechinsky was airlifted to Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton, while Jenkins was flown to Geisinger Community Medical Center in Plains Twp.

Both troopers were listed in stable condition, Paris said during Thursday night's press conference at the Pennsylvania State Police Gibson Barracks in Susquehanna County.

Gov. Josh Shapiro, who first revealed news of the shootings during an unrelated event early Thursday afternoon in Bucks County, flew to Northeast Pennsylvania to visit the hospitalized troopers and their families, Paris said.

Shapiro also spoke about the shootings during a brief press conference at Geisinger CMC in Scranton.

"I can tell you Trooper Perechinsky saved lives today," Shapiro said.

"I am always lifted up by the heroism and the bravery that these troopers demonstrate in just really really difficult circumstances," Shapiro said. "This entire community owes them a debt of gratitude."

Perechinsky, of Lackawanna County, graduated from the state police academy in September 2019. Shapiro identified him as being from a law enforcement family. His father is Mayfield Borough Police Chief Joseph Perechinsky and his brother is an Archbald Borough police officer, Paris added.

Jenkins, also of Lackawanna County, graduated from the state police academy in December 2015. He is a married father of four, Paris said.

"They are in good spirits. We have talked to their families, and as I said, we're extremely lucky to have them still with us," Paris said. "They are an answer to a prayer while we simultaneously mourn the loss of Ms. Wasko."

"We're going to provide them the support that they need … mentally, physically, spiritually, emotionally through our members' assistance program and our chaplaincy program to ensure that we give them not only the physical care that they need, but also [care for] the entire person," Paris said of the troopers.

THOMPSON TOWNSHIP CASUALTIES



These were the people who died or suffered injuries in Susquehanna County on Thursday according to Pennsylvania State Police:



Fatalities:

● Lori Wasko, 57: Shot and killed by neighbor Carmine Faino

● Carmine Faino, 61: Alleged shooter, shot and killed by police



Injuries:

● Trooper William Jenkins: Shot in both arms

● Trooper Joseph Perechinsky: Shot in the chest and torso

● EMT Carl Lawson: Injured when the emergency vehicle he was driving veered off the road under fire

Faino shot down police drone

Paris said police attempted to use a drone to track Faino, but he shot it down.

State and local police were later able to secure a perimeter around Faino.

A state police Special Emergency Response Team found Faino sitting on a propane tank and tried to negotiate with him, as they believed he could have set up an improvised explosive device in the area, Paris said.

"After a period of attempting to negotiate with him, he continued to be a threat, and he was shot by members of the Special Emergency Response Team," Paris said.

Susquehanna DA to investigate use of force

Susquehanna County District Attorney Marion O'Malley said she will be investigating the case in conjunction with state police from outside the area.

"My primary function here, given the fact that Mr. Faino is now deceased, will be to participate in the investigation and make the determination about the use of force in this case," O'Malley said.

"This is a fluid situation," she added during the Gibson press conference. "All the information has not been ascertained at this point, and it won't be until then that I can truly turn my hands to the report and take a look at what has happened and whether the use of force in this particular case was appropriate."

Paris said the troopers involved with Faino's death will be on administrative duty while the investigation continues.

O'Malley added that Wasko was "someone who gave back to the community" and offered her condolences to the family.

