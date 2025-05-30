Patton Township adds new regulations for short-term rentals like Airbnbs

Patton Township supervisors in Centre County are introducing new regulations to short-term rental properties, like Airbnbs, as part of an effort to address safety concerns and a housing shortage in the region.

Amy Farkas, the Patton Township manager, said before passing this new ordinance, home owners had to get a permit if they rented out for more than seven consecutive days.

“We dropped that down to one day," Farkas said. "Meaning anyone that's operating a short-term rental, if you're doing it for football weekends or whatever, you would need to get a permit through the Centre Region Code Office.”

Farkas said the township is also implementing a point system to track ordinance violations, such as failing to remove snow or cut grass. If the owner gets enough points, the township can revoke their rental permit for up to a year.

“Additionally, we were very concerned that residents are renting out properties that aren't necessarily inspected for safety," Farkas said.

Farkas said to receive a short-term rental permit, properties will have to undergo safety inspections. She also said the permitting process will give the township a better idea of how many short-term rentals are taking up available housing.

“We really do think this is taking away the inventory, you know, anecdotally from people that are trying to be permanent residents and buy a home in the community," Farkas said.

Farkas said potential homeowners are getting outbid by short-term rental owners. She hopes these and potential future regulations will deter short-term rental owners.

The new ordinance goes into effect on Sunday.

State College expanded their permit requirements in late 2023.

Harris Township will now be the only municipality in the Centre Region without short-term rental regulations. Leaders there say they're in the early stages of implementing an ordinance.