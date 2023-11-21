State College Borough Council expanding short-term rental permit requirements

Starting Dec. 1, more property owners in State College renting out space will have to get short-term rental permits that include safety inspections.

The borough council voted Monday night to amend the rental safety code, cutting the number of days a property can be rented before a permit and safety inspection are required from seven consecutive days to one day.

At an earlier meeting, council member Peter Marshall said there have been safety concerns about short-term rental properties in the community. He said council is responsible for the health and safety of its residents and visitors.

“If a place is not safe and you have one incident, you’re gonna wish you had done this," Marshall said. "I mean, there’s no reason someone renting for a weekend should not have the same safety as someone renting for seven days or eight days."

Properties currently licensed as short-term rentals will not be required to get rental permits until their current license expires.